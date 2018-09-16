Deadly ethnic-based attacks erupt near Ethiopia’s capital

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopian government officials and residents said overnight ethnic-based attacks in the outskirts of the capital, Addis Ababa, have killed several people and caused hundreds to flee their homes.

The head of the Oromia Police Commission, Alemayehu Ejigu, told the state broadcaster ETV on Sunday that several lives were lost and properties damaged in the attack. He said 70 suspects have been arrested.

Police said the attacks started late Saturday afternoon in the Burayu and Ashewa Meda areas just outside of the capital. They did not say what prompted the violence.

Scores of Addis Ababa residents demonstrated in front of the state broadcaster calling for the perpetrators, whom they suggested were youths from the surrounding Oromia region, to be brought to justice.

