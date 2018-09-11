Listen Live Sports

Death toll from summer forest fire near Athens rises to 99

September 11, 2018 4:01 pm
 
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say the death toll from this summer’s devastating forest fire near Athens has risen to 99, after a woman injured in the blaze died in hospital.

The fire service said Tuesday that a total 16 people, including the latest victim, have succumbed to their burns while hospitalized since the July 23 fire at the seaside resort of Mati.

Another 83 people were killed in the blaze or drowned in the sea trying to escape.

A judicial investigation is underway into the cause of the fire — Greece’s deadliest in decades — and into whether authorities responded adequately to the emergency.

The country’s public order minister, as well as the chiefs of the police and fire service, lost their jobs after the fire.

