French court upholds Kate Middleton topless photos fine

PARIS (AP) — A French court of appeals has upheld a ruling that two directors of French celebrity magazine Closer should be fined a maximum 45,000 euros ($52,500) for breaching the privacy of Kate Middleton, when publishing topless photos of the Duchess of Cambridge sunbathing back in 2012.

On Wednesday, the Versailles appeals court upheld a decision from Sept. 2017 in Nanterre to fine the publication’s two directors the maximum possible, and the two photographers who snapped the duchess 10,000 euros each.

Last September, the office of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said they were pleased at the ruling as they “wished to make the point strongly that this kind of unjustified intrusion should not happen.”

The damages were short of the 1.5 million euros ($1.75 million) hoped for by the couple.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.