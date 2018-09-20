Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

German spy chief removal causes turbulence in Merkel gov’t

September 20, 2018 7:08 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — A decision to give a new government job to Germany’s domestic intelligence chief, who was removed from that post after appearing to downplay recent far-right protests, is causing discontent in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s coalition.

Hans-Georg Maassen was removed as head of the BfV intelligence agency after Merkel’s center-left coalition partners, the Social Democrats, demanded his departure. But conservative Interior Minister Horst Seehofer is making him a deputy minister, technically a promotion.

Social Democrat leader Andrea Nahles now faces criticism within her own party for agreeing.

Nahles said Thursday she understands the annoyance and also thinks Seehofer’s insistence on keeping Maassen is wrong, but stands by her decision.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

She made clear she wasn’t prepared to sacrifice the fractious six-month-old coalition over the question.

Party leaders will discuss the issue Monday.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|1 17th Annual Naval IT Day
10|2 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US sailors assist in rescue of plane crash victims

Today in History

1924: Army Air Service team completes 1st circumnavigation