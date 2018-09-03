Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Thousands stranded on Greek islands due to ferry crew strike

September 3, 2018 7:04 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek ferry crews on Monday decided to extend for at least one more day a strike that has left tens of thousands of travelers stranded on the country’s popular island destinations.

The main PNO crew union said that ferries will remain confined to port until 6 a.m. (0300GMT) Wednesday. The union said it proposed to extend its protest if its demands for pay rises and tax breaks are not met.

Ferry companies have said that Monday’s strike would affect about 180,000 people who had booked to travel to or from the islands, which include many of Greece’s most popular tourist destinations such as Mykonos, Santorini and Crete.

Many of the smaller and more remote islands have no air connections with the rest of the country, and a protracted ferry strike would lead to shortages of goods.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Unions are seeking a 5 percent pay rise after an eight-year pay freeze due to Greece’s debt crisis.

Tourism is a key earner in Greece, with record arrivals expected this year.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|12 Using Enterprise Architecture in...
9|12 7th Military Tactical Communications...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians prep for worldwide deployment

Today in History

1962: JFK drums up support for moon mission