Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Greek historic Spitfire fighter to soar in the skies again

September 10, 2018 2:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The Greek air force says its sole surviving Supermarine Spitfire, a British fighter during World War II, is in England to be restored to airworthiness 65 years after its last flight.

The air force said Monday that the cost of the refurbishment will be covered by Greece’s private Icarus Foundation, whose aim is to restore historic warplanes.

The single-seater Spitfire Mk IX, of which more than 5,000 were built, arrived in Britain in April and should be ready by early 2020.

The plane was produced in 1943 and took part in allied operations over France. In the Greek air force since 1947, it was used during the Greek civil war and later flew photo-reconnaissance missions before being put on ground display.

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

About 50 Spitfires worldwide are in flying condition.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|18 Developing a Winning Cost Volume - Bid...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Combined Navy, Air Force and Marine exercises in the Philippine Sea

Today in History

1881: President Garfield succumbs to injuries