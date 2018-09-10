Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Holy stardust: Vatican hosts conference for meteorite care

September 10, 2018 8:39 am
 
< a min read
Share       

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican has long pondered the cosmos from afar but now it’s studying how to care for space bits that fall to Earth with a conference on meteorites, cosmic dust, stardust and extraterrestrial samples.

The Vatican Observatory is hosting the first-ever workshop for curators of meteorite collections Sept. 10-13 at its headquarters at the papal summer residence at Castel Gandolofo, south of Rome.

Organizers said Monday the conference will bring together meteorite and extraterrestrial sample curators from Europe, North America, Russia, Morocco and Japan to discuss best practices in caring for their collections.

The Vatican Observatory was founded in 1891 to help correct the notion that the Catholic Church was hostile to science. The perception has persisted in some circles since Galileo’s heresy trial 400 years ago.

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Science News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|18 Developing a Winning Cost Volume - Bid...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Combined Navy, Air Force and Marine exercises in the Philippine Sea

Today in History

1881: President Garfield succumbs to injuries