Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Israeli backpack deploys bulletproof vest

September 13, 2018 12:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

JULIS, Israel (AP) — An Israeli company says it has come up with a unique item to protect against the threat of school shootings — a bulletproof backpack that transforms into a bulletproof vest.

Masada-Armour says its backpack also deploys a protective vest in less than two seconds by flipping out an armored plate from a concealed compartment. The standard protection claims to stop handgun bullets while upgraded versions can block rifle fire.

Co-owner Yair Rosenberg says the product, with its front and back protection, was designed to provide schoolchildren defenses against mass-shooting attacks. He says “people are looking for solutions and this is very beneficial.”

He says in an era when schools have become war zones, his company has seen increased interest in the product.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Technology experts explore enabling IT modernization through network and cyber improvements in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The basic version weighs three kilograms (6.6 pounds) and sells for $500. The upgraded version, weighing 4.2 kilograms (nine pounds) costs $750.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors make a big splash

Today in History

1989: Powell becomes Joint Chiefs chairman