Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Macron and Merkel begin talks on array of European issues

September 7, 2018 12:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are holding talks on major European issues from Brexit to how to better coordinate policy on migrants.

In a short statement Friday, Merkel said “France and Germany share a common approach” on migration.

Both leaders are pushing for effective plans to bolster the EU’s external borders and want the bloc to show greater solidarity in order to ease the pressure on point-of-entry nations like Greece, Italy and Spain.

At their meeting in the southern French city of Marseille, the two are also set to discuss Britain’s looming exit from the European Union as well as defense issues.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|15 Air Force Association National...
9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|17 In-Person Software Adoption Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air National Guardsmen staged in Delaware to aid with hurricane response

Today in History

1901: Roosevelt sworn in following McKinley's death