Man arrested at Buckingham Palace with stun gun

September 23, 2018 11:33 am
 
LONDON (AP) — London police say a man has been arrested at the visitors’ entrance to Buckingham Palace carrying a firearm.

Police said Sunday a 38-year-old was arrested on suspicion of carrying a stun gun. He is being questioned at a London police station. The man hasn’t been identified or charged.

The suspect was detained by Buckingham Palace security staff and handed over to police.

A limited part of the palace is open to public tours.

