Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Merkel: German government won’t collapse over spy chief

September 14, 2018 10:14 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel says a dispute over the future of Germany’s domestic intelligence chief won’t bring down her coalition government.

Merkel’s conservatives run Germany in a coalition with the center-left Social Democrats, who on Thursday demanded the removal of domestic spy chief Hans-Georg Maassen over much-criticized comments about recent far-right protests in the eastern city of Chemnitz. Coalition leaders have deferred a decision on Maassen’s future until Tuesday.

Merkel said during a visit to Lithuania Friday: “As important as the position of the president (of the BfV intelligence agency) is, it is also clear that the coalition is not going to break up over the question of the president of a subordinate agency.”

The argument follows anti-migrant protests in Chemnitz after the killing late last month of a German man.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Technology experts explore enabling IT modernization through network and cyber improvements in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

100 years ago German sub sinks Coast Guard ship

Today in History

1789: First US Supreme Court established