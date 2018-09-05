Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

NATO chief visits Macedonia before referendum on name change

September 5, 2018 2:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SKOPJE, Macedonia (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has arrived in Macedonia before a referendum planned in the country on whether to change its name and resolve a long-standing dispute with alliance member Greece.

Stoltenberg landed in the capital on Wednesday and is due to meet with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and other political leaders on Thursday, and back the campaign to change the former Yugoslav republic’s name to North Macedonia.

NATO officials said that he will also visit Athens on Thursday to meet with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

NATO leaders formally invited Macedonia in July to begin accession talks, following the preliminary agreement with Athens.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Macedonians will vote on the name deal on Sept 30. The change requires a constitutional amendment.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|13 Mastering Business Development Workshop
9|14 CBCF ALC Meet and Match Procurement...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air National Guardsmen staged in Delaware to aid with hurricane response

Today in History

1901: Roosevelt sworn in following McKinley's death