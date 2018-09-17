Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Orthodox envoys meet with Ukraine’s president

September 17, 2018 3:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KIEV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president has met with two envoys dispatched by the spiritual leader of the world’s Orthodox Christians to prepare for establishing a Ukrainian church that is ecclesiastically independent from the Russian Orthodox Church.

The prospect of an autocephalous church in Ukraine has deeply angered the Russian church, which last week gave a sharp spiritual rebuff to Ecumenical Patriarch Batholomew I and questioned his status as “first among equals.”

Archbishop Daniel of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the USA said in the Monday meeting with President Petro Poroshenko that “we have come to Ukraine this time … to continue work on the question that has already been decided, that the beginning of the process of declaring the Ukrainian Orthodox Church autocephalous has begun.”

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
9|25 5th Cyber Operations for National...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy recruits march, sing 'Anchors Aweigh'

Today in History

1960: Kennedy, Nixon take part in first televised debate