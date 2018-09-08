Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Palestinians: 16-year-old border protester dies of wounds

September 8, 2018 10:38 am
 
< a min read
Share       

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza’s Health Ministry says a 16-year-old protester shot by Israeli troops has died of his wounds.

The ministry says Saturday that Ahmad Abu Tuyur died of wounds sustained from a single gunshot the previous day along the Israeli border in the southern Rafah region. Video posted on social media allegedly shows Abu Tuyur in a white T-shirt hurling a rock toward Israeli soldiers from a distance then waving at them before he was struck.

The Israeli military says it’s aware of the incident and is investigating.

Hundreds took part in protests Friday along the border, burning tires and hurling objects at troops on the Israeli side.

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Gaza’s Islamic militant Hamas rulers have been leading near-weekly protests since March in part to draw attention to a decade-old Israeli-Egyptian blockade.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Health News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|17 In-Person Software Adoption Training
9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Camp Lejeune Marines erect bridge over Florence floodwaters

Today in History

1976: Star Trek crew welcomes Space Shuttle Enterprise