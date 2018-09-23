Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Performance artist unhurt after hit by painting in Italy

September 23, 2018 12:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ROME (AP) — A man has hit performance artist Marina Abramovic on the head with a painting at a Florence museum.

Palazzo Strozzi director Arturo Galansino tweeted that Abramovic was unhurt in the attack Sunday in the courtyard of the palazzo, which is hosting a retrospective about her. Galansino, the show’s curator, says “everything’s fine.”

Italian media say the wood-framed painting is a portrait of Abramovic done by the attacker.

Galansino said Abramovic, who uses her body as an art medium, wanted to ask the man why he did it. Police are investigating.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Corriere della Sera says the alleged attacker twice stretched out nude in public in Florence, once lying on fake dollar bills, in recent years.

The retrospective runs through Jan. 20.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|2 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
10|2 DISA/Joint Service Provider (JSP)...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Final piece is added to brand new Navy aircraft carrier

Today in History

1919: President Wilson suffers a stroke