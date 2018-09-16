Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Pope gives those in square a gift, jokes: ‘don’t pay for it’

September 16, 2018 7:26 am
 
< a min read
Share       

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis had a surprise for the 35,000 people in St. Peter’s Square — tiny crucifixes.

Speaking to pilgrims, tourists and Romans on Sunday, Francis quipped that that because it’s a gift, “if someone says you must pay for it, he’s being shrewd” and there’s nothing to pay. Employing a familiar Italian gesture signaling shrewdness, Francis jokingly put a finger under an eye.

Those distributing the 40,000 crucifixes included the pope’s official almsgiver, Polish Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, as well as nuns, refugees and some of Rome’s homeless and poor. Francis treated the 300 volunteers handing out the papal gifts to a sandwich after they were done.

Francis told the crowd that the crucifix is “the sign of God’s love.”

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|25 5th Cyber Operations for National...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary Mattis hosts his Malaysian counterpart at the Pentagon

Today in History

1894: Cleveland pardons Utah polygamus