Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Pussy Riot member treated in Berlin for suspected poisoning

September 16, 2018 9:14 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — A member of Russian protest group Pussy Riot is being treated in Berlin after falling severely ill, with fellow activists saying he was poisoned.

Pyotr Verzilov was flown to the German capital late Saturday.

Verzilov was first hospitalized in Moscow on Tuesday and had remained in intensive care, Pussy Riot members said this week.

Maria Alekhina, a member of the group, told The Associated Press that he regained consciousness Friday.

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Verzilov, his partner Veronika Nikulshina and two other Pussy Riot members served 15-day jail sentences for running onto field in Moscow where soccer’s World Cup final was being played in July. Their protest of what they described as the excessive powers of Russia’s police briefly disrupted the match.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Health News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
9|25 5th Cyber Operations for National...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy recruits march, sing 'Anchors Aweigh'

Today in History

1960: Kennedy, Nixon take part in first televised debate