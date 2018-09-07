Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Report: Iran’s Guard kills 6 Kurdish militants near border

September 7, 2018 2:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency is reporting that the country’s Revolutionary Guard has killed six Kurdish militants and wounded several others in western Iran near the border with Iraq.

Tasnim’s report Friday described the Guard’s assault as “revenge” for a July 20 attack that saw at least 10 Iranian border guards killed in the Kurdish town of Marivan.

Tasnim said the Guard blamed militants affiliated with the Party of Free Life of Kurdistan for the July attack.

The July incident saw the largest number of Iranian security forces killed in a single attack on the Iraqi border in recent years. The area has seen occasional fighting between Iranian forces and Kurdish separatists as well as militants linked to the extremist Islamic State group.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Defense Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|17 In-Person Software Adoption Training
9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air National Guardsmen staged in Delaware to aid with hurricane response

Today in History

1901: Roosevelt sworn in following McKinley's death