Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Romanians protest corruption a month after violent demo

September 10, 2018 5:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Hundreds of Romanian protesters have vented their anger a month after an anti-corruption protest degenerated into violence leaving 450 people injured.

Demonstrators gathered Monday outside government offices, holding Romanian, European Union and U.S. flags. They shouted “Resign!” and “We won’t give in!” There were smaller protests in other cities.

A 54-year-old technician, Nicolae Badea, said he received medical help after he inhaled pepper spray squirted by riot police during the Aug. 10 protest.

He said “we have to stand together. They want to pass an amnesty to help” people convicted of corruption.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Technology experts explore enabling IT modernization through network and cyber improvements in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Protesters have held anti-corruption rallies regularly since the left-wing Social Democrats won Romania’s 2016 election and embarked on a contentious judicial overhaul. Government critics say the changes will make it harder to prosecute high-level graft.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|18 Developing a Winning Cost Volume - Bid...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Combined Navy, Air Force and Marine exercises in the Philippine Sea

Today in History

1881: President Garfield succumbs to injuries