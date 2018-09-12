Russia’s Putin suggests long-awaited peace treaty to Japan

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested that Russia and Japan should sign a much-anticipated peace treaty formally ending hostilities from World War II before the end of the year.

Speaking at an economic conference in Russia’s Far East Putin on Wednesday Putin suggested that Russia and Japan sign the treaty this year “without preconditions” and “solve all the remaining issues later.”

A dispute over four Russian-held islands that Japan also claims has been keeping the countries from signing the peace treaty.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo has been pushing for a way forward in the dispute with the two leaders holding numerous meetings and reportedly getting as close to solving the row as they have ever been.

