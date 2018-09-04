Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

South African economy, 1 of Africa’s biggest, in recession

September 4, 2018 8:31 am
 
< a min read
Share       

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The South African economy has fallen into recession, compounding concerns about its weakening currency, plans for land reform and fallout from state corruption under former president Jacob Zuma.

The Statistics South Africa group said Tuesday that the economy shrank by 0.7 percent in the second quarter of 2018 after a contraction of 2.6 percent in the first quarter.

A recession is widely defined as two or more consecutive quarters of contraction.

South Africa’s economy, one of Africa’s biggest, already faces challenges on several fronts.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

The South African rand lost value because of spillover from emerging market jitters in Turkey and Argentina. Meanwhile, a plan to redistribute land to address racial inequalities worries investors.

And President Cyril Ramaphosa is trying to root out costly corruption and mismanagement that flourished under Zuma.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|12 Using Enterprise Architecture in...
9|12 7th Military Tactical Communications...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians prep for worldwide deployment

Today in History

1962: JFK drums up support for moon mission