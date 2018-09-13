Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Sweden arrests person over royal jewels heist

September 13, 2018 4:41 am
 
1 min read
Share       

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A person has been arrested over the theft of priceless treasures from the Swedish royal regalia, including a jeweled crown, from a cathedral where they were on display, Swedish authorities said Thursday.

Sweden’s Prosecution Authority said the suspect was arrested a day earlier but that none of the regalia — two crowns and an orb used for the funerals of King Karl IX and Queen Kristina — had been recovered.

No further details were available.

It is believed two men stole the artifacts, dating back to 1611 and made for the royals’ funerals, from the Gothic-style Strangnas Cathedral, a red-brick church built between 1291 and 1340 west of the capital.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Technology experts explore enabling IT modernization through network and cyber improvements in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The items were stolen on July 31 from an alarmed display after the thieves had smashed the glass. They then fled either by motorboat or jet-ski via the vast system of lakes west of Stockholm.

The probe was headed by the Swedish police’s National Operations Department, local police and Sweden’s National Unit against Organized Crime, an office specialized in combating organized, cross-border crime.

The theft has been logged at Interpol, which enables an international search.

The stolen artifacts are so-called funeral regalia, which are placed inside or on top of a coffin to symbolize a deceased royal’s identity and social ranking.

While some funeral regalia are kept in the cathedrals of Strangnas, Uppsala and Vasteras, Sweden’s crown jewels are in vaults under the Royal Castle in Stockholm.

        Ask the CIO: GSA’s Thomas pushing IT modernization from his front-row seat

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors make a big splash

Today in History

1989: Powell becomes Joint Chiefs chairman