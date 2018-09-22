The Latest: Video shows rescued Tanzania ferry survivor

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The Latest on capsized Tanzanian ferry (all times local):

9:45 p.m.

Video footage of the survivor found in a capsized Tanzanian ferry two days after the deadly disaster shows him carried quickly along a busy street by health workers and military personnel as a siren wails.

Officials and state media say the man was an engineer who shut himself into the engine room as the badly overloaded ferry tipped over on the final stretch before reaching shore.

Advertisement

The video shows the man barefoot and unmoving. Bystanders watch in surprise.

Officials say the death toll in Thursday’s capsizing on Lake Victoria has reached 209 people. Search and rescue efforts are ending as work shifts to identifying bodies.

___

2:05 p.m.

A Tanzanian official says a survivor has been found in a capsized ferry two days after the deadly disaster on Lake Victoria.

Mwanza regional commissioner John Mongella tells reporters that the engineer was found near the engine of the vessel.

Only the ferry’s underside has been exposed since the capsizing on Thursday afternoon that killed 167 people. The death toll is likely to rise.

___

1:40 p.m.

A Tanzanian official says the death toll from a capsized ferry on Lake Victoria has risen to 167 while wooden coffins have arrived at the scene.

The government’s Chief Secretary John Kijazi spoke to reporters after the country’s president ordered the arrests of those responsible for the disaster.

The badly overloaded ferry capsized in the final stretch before shore on Thursday afternoon as people returning from a busy market day shifted and prepared to disembark.

Families of victims are preparing to claim the bodies of their loved ones as search efforts around the ferry’s exposed underside continue.

No one knows how many people were on board the ferry, which had a capacity of 101. Search efforts continue.

The East African nation has a history of deadly maritime disasters.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.