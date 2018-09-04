Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Ticket reseller sues Sheeran promoter in Germany for fraud

September 4, 2018 12:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — International ticket reseller Viagogo filed a suit Tuesday against superstar Ed Sheeran’s promoter for fraud on allegations the company confiscated genuine tickets from concert-goers and forced them to purchase new tickets, the company said.

Viagogo said its suit filed in Germany alleges Stuart Galbraith and his company, Britain-based Kilimanjaro Live Ltd., defrauded fans out of several million pounds (dollars) on Sheeran’s recent 2017 tour.

It alleges the promoter set up fake Viagogo booths at venues “luring fans into declaring that they were Viagogo customers. The promoter then confiscated their authentic tickets and forced fans to buy new ones.”

Kilimanjaro rejected the claim, telling The Associated Press in an email it will “defend against this action vigorously and looks forward to doing so in court.”

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

“The claims made today by Viagogo are ludicrous, laughable and most importantly totally false,” Kilimanjaro said.

The promotor called the suit a “transparent attempt to deflect attention” from Viagogo’s upcoming appearance before British parliament’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, which is looking into secondary ticketing operations.

Viagogo wouldn’t say why it chose Germany to file its initial suit, citing “legal reasons” but says it’s the start of litigation “being taken in multiple countries.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|12 Using Enterprise Architecture in...
9|12 7th Military Tactical Communications...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air National Guardsmen staged in Delaware to aid with hurricane response

Today in History

1862: Union troops discover Confederates' Antietam battle plans