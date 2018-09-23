Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Tunisia floods kill at least 4, cause major damage

September 23, 2018 10:47 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Severe floods have struck northeastern Tunisia, killing at least four people and damaging homes, bridges, roads and fields.

Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed visited the town of Nabeul, about 70 kilometers (45 miles) west of the capital, on Sunday, a day after heavy rains hit the region.

He said that “it’s urgent to work so things return to normal.” He added the government will help financially people whose homes and fields have been damaged.

Authorities said the victims were two men aged 58 and 68, and two women aged 20 and 25 who were swept away by currents.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Chahed said some areas received as much as 200 millimeters (almost 8 inches) of rainfall.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 17th Annual Naval IT Day
10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|2 IANS 2018 Washington, DC Information...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Final piece is added to brand new Navy aircraft carrier

Today in History

1919: President Wilson suffers a stroke