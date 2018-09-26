Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Turkmenistan ends free utilities after a quarter century

September 26, 2018 12:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan (AP) — Turkmenistan’s president has ordered a complete end to free natural gas, electricity and water, which residents of the Central Asian nation have enjoyed for a quarter century.

Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov said Wednesday the move taking effect next year would help Turkmenistan more rationally use natural resources and develop a free market economy.

In recent years, Turkmenistan has reduced the amounts of free gas, electricity and water for consumers and required payments for extras. The gas-rich ex-Soviet nation has faced economic troubles as energy prices fell.

Berdymukhamedov has ruled Turkmenistan since 2006, when he assumed power after the death of his eccentric autocratic predecessor. He has established an elaborate personality cult of his own, and the constitution was amended to eliminate the age limit, effectively allowing Berdymukhamedov to be president for life.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech