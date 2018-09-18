UK: Couple’s illness in poisoned-spy city is not suspicious

LONDON (AP) — Police say the case of a couple who fell sick at a restaurant near where a Russian ex-spy and his daughter were poisoned with a nerve agent is not suspicious.

The Wiltshire Police force says the 42-year-old man and 30-year-old woman “were not exposed to any kind of nerve agent.”

The force said Tuesday it doesn’t suspect foul play in the incident, which set nerves on edge in the English city of Salisbury. Roads around the Prezzo restaurant were cordoned off as medics in protective suits investigated the incident Sunday.

British officials blame the Russian government for the March attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia with the nerve agent Novichok. Moscow denies it.

Two local people later came into contact with the nerve agent, one of whom died.

