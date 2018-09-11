Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

US-backed group in last push to defeat IS in northeast Syria

September 11, 2018 4:28 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BEIRUT (AP) — A U.S.-backed Syrian fighting force says it has launched a campaign to clear the Islamic State group from its last pocket in northeast Syria.

The Syrian Democratic Forces says operations began on Monday to expel IS militants from the town of Hajin and surrounding villages on the northeast banks of the Euphrates River.

The SDF is supported by the U.S.-led international coalition against IS.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group says coalition jets have bombed locations across the IS pocket in conjunction with the SDF ground offensive. The group says at least 23 IS fighters have been killed in the first 24 hours of battle.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

The jihadist group today holds just a fraction of the territory it held at its 2014 peak.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|19 2018 Active Risk Manager Global...
9|19 Detect '18
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

SC Guardsman rescues puppy after storm

Today in History

1881: President Garfield succumbs to injuries