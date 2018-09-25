Listen Live Sports

Wildfire fueled by strong winds forces evacuation in Croatia

September 25, 2018 8:44 am
 
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A wildfire whipped by strong winds has forced dozens of people to evacuate part of a southern Croatian peninsula as the army joined local efforts to fight the flames.

Croatian authorities say the wind has prevented firefighting planes from helping ground teams and pushed the fire toward the village of Mokalo on the Peljesac peninsula.

Croatia’s ministry of defense says 50 soldiers have joined firefighters. Croatian TV says about 40 residents and tourists staying in two camping areas had to evacuate.

Strong winds also have disrupted ferry traffic with the Croatian islands and on bridges and highways along the Croatian coastline.

Authorities say they are searching for a 25-year-old woman from Mexico who went missing while surfing in rough seas near the island of Brac.

