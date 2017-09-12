Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
Mike Causey
 
Your Turn
 
...

Are retirement changes coming in 2017/18?

September 12, 2017 5:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Congress and the White House are considering a variety of plans that would alter, in some cases dramatically, how much of their own salary federal and postal workers contribute to their civil service annuity.

Because of these pending (maybe) changes, lots of people are wondering if they should retire before any of the changes are made. But what are the odds? What don’t we know, or haven’t considered? What are the odds anything will happen to the retirement program this year? Or next?

To find out we’ll talk with Jessica Klement, legislative director of the National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees. She probably knows more than anybody around about political and fiscal pressure to slim down/eliminate portions of the federal retirement program.

Klement will be our guest today on our Your Turn radio show at 10 a.m. EDT. You can listen either at federalnewsradio.com or 1500 AM in the DC area. You can also talk to her direct by calling 202-465-3080 during the show,  or send me an e-mail (mcausey@federalnewsradio.com) before showtime.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

Advertisement

Related Topics
Benefits COLA CSRS FERS Jessica Klement Mike Causey NARFE Pay & Benefits Retirement Social Security TSP Your Money Your Turn

Wednesdays, 10 a.m.

Host Mike Causey

Federal News Radio Senior Correspondent Mike Causey discusses everything from pay, benefits and retirement, to buyouts, COLAs and pay freezes. Call the show live Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at 202-465-3080 with your questions. Dial 712-432-5393 to listen live from any phone. Send Mike an email with your questions and comments for the show. Don't miss an episode by subscribing to Your Turn on iTunes.

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

HUD Secretary visits DC fire station on 9/11 anniversary

Today in History

1992: NASA launches Space Shuttle Endeavour

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 11, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1792 0.0354 3.92%
L 2020 26.1000 0.0915 6.18%
L 2030 29.3692 0.1680 8.74%
L 2040 31.7661 0.2138 9.97%
L 2050 18.2867 0.1405 11.07%
G Fund 15.4327 0.0027 1.55%
F Fund 18.1192 -0.0522 3.86%
C Fund 34.7997 0.3734 11.93%
S Fund 44.5590 0.4936 8.16%
I Fund 29.4021 0.1790 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.