Are retirement changes coming in 2017/18?

Congress and the White House are considering a variety of plans that would alter, in some cases dramatically, how much of their own salary federal and postal workers contribute to their civil service annuity.

Because of these pending (maybe) changes, lots of people are wondering if they should retire before any of the changes are made. But what are the odds? What don’t we know, or haven’t considered? What are the odds anything will happen to the retirement program this year? Or next?

To find out we’ll talk with Jessica Klement, legislative director of the National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees. She probably knows more than anybody around about political and fiscal pressure to slim down/eliminate portions of the federal retirement program.

Klement will be our guest today on our Your Turn radio show at 10 a.m. EDT. You can listen either at federalnewsradio.com or 1500 AM in the DC area. You can also talk to her direct by calling 202-465-3080 during the show, or send me an e-mail (mcausey@federalnewsradio.com) before showtime.