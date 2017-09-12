Are retirement changes coming in 2017/18?

Federal News Radio Senior Correspondent Mike Causey discusses everything from pay, benefits and retirement, to buyouts, COLAs and pay freezes. Call the show live Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at 202-465-3080 with your questions. Dial 712-432-5393 to listen live from any phone. Send Mike an email with your questions and comments for the show. Don't miss an episode by subscribing to Your Turn on iTunes.
|Sep 11, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|19.1792
|0.0354
|3.92%
|L 2020
|26.1000
|0.0915
|6.18%
|L 2030
|29.3692
|0.1680
|8.74%
|L 2040
|31.7661
|0.2138
|9.97%
|L 2050
|18.2867
|0.1405
|11.07%
|G Fund
|15.4327
|0.0027
|1.55%
|F Fund
|18.1192
|-0.0522
|3.86%
|C Fund
|34.7997
|0.3734
|11.93%
|S Fund
|44.5590
|0.4936
|8.16%
|I Fund
|29.4021
|0.1790
|17.35%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.