Mike Causey
 
Your Turn
 
FERS & CSRS: What’s next?

July 18, 2018 11:22 am
 
The two largest white-collar federal unions, the American Federation of Government Employees and the National Treasury Employees Union, are challenging provisions in two of the three executive orders President Donald Trump issued in late May.

They deal with the use of official time and office space, meaning unions must use less of it. Agencies are supposed to limit the amount of time on-the-clock workers can spend on union business and charge rent for office space used by union reps. So is this serious, or just Washington lawyer talk?

Today at 10 a.m. EDT on the Your Turn radio show, NARFE Staff Vice President of Advocacy Jessica Klement, Executive Director Barb Sido and Deputy Director of Business Development Jennifer Bialek will talk about the very real threats to the Federal Employees Retirement System and Civil Service Retirement System plans, the status of bills to change them and what’s next.

They’ll also talk about what rank-and-file feds — active, retired, union or non-union — can do in their communities to make a difference. Listen to Your Turn at www.federalnewsradio.com or 1500 AM in the D.C. area.

