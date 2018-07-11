Listen Live Sports

Art Stein, and the ups and downs of TSP investing

July 11, 2018 12:13 pm
 
So, how often do you look at your Thrift Savings Plan account balance, and does it affect your investment decisions?

Do the ups and downs of your TSP account keep you up at night? Are you financially nervous in the civil service, or do you think you have the wrong mix of funds in your retirement nest egg?

If so, financial planner Arthur Stein has the answers to your retirement questions.

Stein will discuss these and other TSP investing topics on the Your Turn radio show Wednesday at 10 a.m. Questions for him or Mike Causey can be sent before the show to mcausey@federalnewsradio.com Listen at www.federalnewsradio.com or 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. area.

Mike Causey

Mike Causey is senior correspondent for FederalNewsRadio.com and writes his daily Federal Report column on federal employees’ pay, benefits and retirement. Follow @mcauseyWFED

