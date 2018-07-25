Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Mike Causey
 
Your Turn
 
...

FERS & the federal pay raise: What’s the latest?

July 25, 2018 12:10 pm
 
1 min read
6 Shares       

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Your Turn with Mike Causey audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Earlier this year President Donald Trump proposed a zero pay raise for January 2019. In its place would be a yet-to-come system that would give agencies more flexibility and cash to reward outstanding workers with outstanding raise.

Now there is positive talk that some kind of raise, either 1.9 percent by some counts or 3 percent as proposed by congressional friends of feds, could be worked out via the appropriation process after the midterm elections.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

In addition government workers and retirees have been riveted to fast-changing proposals that would make the FERS retirement program much more expensive for current and future workers, and less valuable to retirees.

The proposals are still out there, but people are making little noise about them. Have they started to fade as up-front issues? Or will they come back in the lame duck Congress?

We’re hoping to get some of the answers, or at least educated speculation, today when Federal News Radio reporter Nicole Ogrysko joins host Mike Causey on this week’s Your Turn radio show. She’s been tracking pay, retirement and reorganization actions in agencies and Congress. We see if we can find out what’s up, where she thinks things are going and what’s the timetable. Listen to the program today at 10 a.m. EDT at www.federalnewsradio.com or on 1500 AM in the D.C. area. All shows are archived on our website.

Related Topics
2019 pay raise Benefits civil service retirement system Congress CSRS Federal Employee Retirement System FERS fiscal 2019 Legislation Mike Causey Nicole Ogrysko Pay Pay & Benefits pay raise Retirement Workforce Your Job Your Money Your Turn

Wednesdays, 10 a.m.

Host Mike Causey

Federal News Radio Senior Correspondent Mike Causey discusses everything from pay, benefits and retirement, to buyouts, COLAs and pay freezes. Call the show live Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at 202-465-3080 with your questions. Dial 605-562-0264 to listen live from any phone. Send Mike an email with your questions and comments for the show. Don't miss an episode by subscribing to Your Turn on iTunes.

Top Stories

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington