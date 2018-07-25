FERS & the federal pay raise: What’s the latest?

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Your Turn with Mike Causey audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Earlier this year President Donald Trump proposed a zero pay raise for January 2019. In its place would be a yet-to-come system that would give agencies more flexibility and cash to reward outstanding workers with outstanding raise.

Now there is positive talk that some kind of raise, either 1.9 percent by some counts or 3 percent as proposed by congressional friends of feds, could be worked out via the appropriation process after the midterm elections.

In addition government workers and retirees have been riveted to fast-changing proposals that would make the FERS retirement program much more expensive for current and future workers, and less valuable to retirees.

The proposals are still out there, but people are making little noise about them. Have they started to fade as up-front issues? Or will they come back in the lame duck Congress?

The proposals are still out there, but people are making little noise about them. Have they started to fade as up-front issues? Or will they come back in the lame duck Congress?