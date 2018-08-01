Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Mike Causey
 
Your Turn
 
...

Maximizing your retirement benefits

August 1, 2018 12:14 pm
 
1 min read
11 Shares       

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Your Turn with Mike Causey audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Thanks to the Federal Employees Retirement System, the Civil Service Retirement System and Social Security retirement programs many people will have guaranteed lifetime payments worth $1 million to $2 million.

And that is in addition to their investments in the Thrift Savings Plan.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Tom O’Rourke, a Washington area attorney whose practice is limited to estates, trusts, tax and federal pension matters, said most active and retired feds are worth more than they think, “especially if you are entitled to receive a lifetime annuity at retirement.”

On this episode of the Your Turn radio show,  O’Rourke talks about what feds and their survivors should be doing to maximize their cash benefits. These include things such as wills, powers-of-attorney (two kinds), trusts and the like to protect you and yours.

He also discusses the steps you need to take to minimize tax liabilities, and what you need to include as part of your estate plan.

Your Turn airs live at 10 a.m. EDT Wednesdays on 1500 AM in the Washinton D.C. metro area and streaming nationwide at federalnewsradio.com. Remember all our Your Turn shows are archived on our Your Turn page so you can listen later, listen again or recommend them to a  friend or coworker. See, you really are worth more than you thought.

Related Stories

Related Topics
annuity Benefits COLAs CSRS FERS Mike Causey Miles and Stockbridge PC nest egg Pay Pay & Benefits Retirement Social Security Thomas J. ORourke TSP Workforce Your Job Your Money Your Money Your Turn Your Turn

Wednesdays, 10 a.m.

Host Mike Causey

Federal News Radio Senior Correspondent Mike Causey discusses everything from pay, benefits and retirement, to buyouts, COLAs and pay freezes. Call the show live Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at 202-465-3080 with your questions. Dial 605-562-0264 to listen live from any phone. Send Mike an email with your questions and comments for the show. Don't miss an episode by subscribing to Your Turn on iTunes.

Top Stories

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington