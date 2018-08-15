Planning for your first TSP million with Arthur Stein

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Your Turn with Mike Causey audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

On this week’s episode of our Your Turn radio show, we talk to Financial planner Arthur Stein, who has many clients who are Thrift Savings Plan investors, even several TSP millionaires. He offers his insight on how to get the most out of your TSP.

Your Turn airs live at 10 a.m. EDT Wednesdays on 1500 AM in the Washington D.C. metro area and streaming nationwide at federalnewsradio.com. Remember all our shows are archived on our Your Turn page so you can listen at your pleasure.