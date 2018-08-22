<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Forty years after the civil service was officially “reformed” by the Carter administration, a new team with very different ideas about the role of government and regulations is looking to do some reforming of its own.

Some can be done administratively, or by executive order. Others will require congressional approval.

So what’s the state of the federal career civil service 40 years after it was fixed?

Last week, Federal News Radio reporter Nicole Ogrysko wrote a series about the 40th anniversary of the last big round of reforms. It is worth reading both as a record of where you, as a fed or retiree, have been and where you may be headed. She’s my guest on this week’s episode of our Your Turn radio show. We’ll talk about the past, present and future of the civil service.

Also joining the show is Senior Digital Editor Michael O’Connell, who will be talking about the amazing world of podcasts as a way to keep you posted and maybe help you get ahead in your federal career.