Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Mike Causey
 
Your Turn
 
...

Are you close to being a TSP millionaire?

September 5, 2018 11:36 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Your Turn with Mike Causey audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Thanks to steady investing, a growing number of feds and federal couples now have 401(k) balances exceeding $1 million.

The vast majority did it the hard way. They started investing from day one, maxed out their contributions and rode out the market in good and bad times. The average Thrift Savings Plan millionaire is not a fat cat, but rather somebody who invested wisely and steadily for an average of 27.8 years.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

head shot of Tom O'Rourke
Tom O’Rourke, principal, Miles & Stockbridge

Whatever you have, you may be worth a lot more than you think. So do you have an estate plan? Does it include beneficiary designations and property ownership arrangements? Do you know the difference between a will and a trust? And which is best for you, how about powers of attorney?

Tom O’Rourke, a Washington area estate and tax attorney and principal at Miles & Stockbridge, answered those questions when he joined host Mike Causey on this week’s Your Turn show.

 

Mike Causey

Mike Causey is senior correspondent for FederalNewsRadio.com and writes his daily Federal Report column on federal employees’ pay, benefits and retirement. Follow @mcauseyWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
Benefits C Fund investing Mike Causey Miles and Stockbridge Pay & Benefits Retirement S Fund Tom O'Rourke TSP TSP millionaire Your Money Your Turn

Wednesdays, 10 a.m.

Host Mike Causey

Federal News Radio Senior Correspondent Mike Causey discusses everything from pay, benefits and retirement, to buyouts, COLAs and pay freezes. Call the show live Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at 202-465-3080 with your questions. Dial 605-562-0264 to listen live from any phone. Send Mike an email with your questions and comments for the show. Don't miss an episode by subscribing to Your Turn on iTunes.

Top Stories

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|13 Mastering Business Development Workshop
9|14 CBCF ALC Meet and Match Procurement...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air National Guardsmen staged in Delaware to aid with hurricane response

Today in History

1901: Roosevelt sworn in following McKinley's death