Mike Causey
 
Your Turn
 
Is there a pay raise in your future?

September 26, 2018 11:28 am
 
With 43 days until the midterm elections and five days from the fiscal new year, a 1.9 percent pay raise for white collar feds is looking good. The picture is certainly brighter than it was earlier this year.

So what’s ahead? This week on Your Turn, host Mike Causey talks with Federal Managers Association President Renee Johnson and FMA Government and Public Affairs Director Greg Stanford about where we are, what needs to happen to secure the pay raise.

Johnson, of the Naval Air Systems Command’s Fleet Readiness Center-East in Cherry Point, North Carolina, has been a fed for 25 years.  Stanford covers Capitol Hill.

Later in the show, Mike and his guests discuss what’s needed to block proposals eliminating future cost of living raises for FERS retirees while charging FERS workers 6 percent more for their reduced benefits.

Wednesdays, 10 a.m.

Host Mike Causey

Federal News Radio Senior Correspondent Mike Causey discusses everything from pay, benefits and retirement, to buyouts, COLAs and pay freezes. Call the show live Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at 202-465-3080 with your questions. Dial 605-562-0264 to listen live from any phone. Send Mike an email with your questions and comments for the show. Don't miss an episode by subscribing to Your Turn on iTunes.

