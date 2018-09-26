Is there a pay raise in your future?



With 43 days until the midterm elections and five days from the fiscal new year, a 1.9 percent pay raise for white collar feds is looking good. The picture is certainly brighter than it was earlier this year.

So what’s ahead? This week on Your Turn, host Mike Causey talks with Federal Managers Association President Renee Johnson and FMA Government and Public Affairs Director Greg Stanford about where we are, what needs to happen to secure the pay raise.

Johnson, of the Naval Air Systems Command’s Fleet Readiness Center-East in Cherry Point, North Carolina, has been a fed for 25 years. Stanford covers Capitol Hill.

Later in the show, Mike and his guests discuss what’s needed to block proposals eliminating future cost of living raises for FERS retirees while charging FERS workers 6 percent more for their reduced benefits.