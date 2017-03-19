Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Amtower Off-Center

Home » Radio Interviews » Amtower Off-Center » Business strategies for government contractors

Business strategies for government contractors

March 19, 2017 6:37 pm < a min read
Share

Download audio

Headshot of Bob Davis
Bob Davis, director, Business Development & Marketing, PGBA

This week on “Amtower Off Center”, host Mark Amtower interviews business strategist Bob Davis on business strategy development in GovCon.

Topics include:

  • the difference between goals and strategy
  • the role of differentiation in strategy development
  • the need to communicate your differentiators to clients and prospects
  • who “owns” the strategy in a company
  • what resources are necessary to develop strategy

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.
Topics:
Acquisition Acquisition Policy Amtower Off-Center Bob Davis business development business strategy development Contracts/Awards Mark Amtower Radio Interviews
Leave A Comment
Home » Radio Interviews » Amtower Off-Center » Business strategies for government contractors
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

Mondays, 12 p.m.

Host Mark Amtower

Hosted by nationally-known speaker and consultant Mark Amtower, Amtower Off-Center highlights the good, the bad, the ugly and the just plain silly of doing business in the government market. Every week experts join Mark for a lively discussion of current issues facing the government contractor community.

Today in History

1941: National Gallery of Art opens

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

FDA Commissioner tours Woodford Reserve distillery

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 0.0021 1.39%
L 2020 25.2070 0.0027 2.42%
L 2030 27.9910 0.0032 3.47%
L 2040 30.0931 0.0041 3.99%
L 2050 17.2350 0.0025 4.47%
G Fund 15.2622 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4910 0.0202 0.94%
C Fund 32.9489 -0.0433 5.95%
S Fund 43.0302 0.0910 4.66%
I Fund 26.4075 0.0371 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.