Sports Listen

Trending:

Air Force nominee in hot seat?Agencies catching the bounty 'bug?'Why Air Force has a pilot problem?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Amtower Off-Center

Home » Radio Interviews » Amtower Off-Center » The keys to a…

The keys to a winning proposal

By Mark Amtower April 2, 2017 5:49 pm < a min read
Share

Download audio

Carl Dickson
Carl Dickson, founder, CapturePlanning.com

This week on “Amtower Off Center”, host Mark Amtower interviews proposal guru Carl Dickson on mapping out a winning proposal while improving win-rates and lowering proposal costs.

Topics include:

  • having all the necessary information the proposal writer needs before they start
  • presenting that information in the proposal from the customer point of view
  • knowing the offering design and bid strategy prior to starting to write the proposal
  • giving detailed instructions to the proposal writer prior to starting the proposal

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

Topics:
Acquisition Acquisition Policy Amtower Off-Center CapturePlanning.com Carl Dickson Contracts/Awards Mark Amtower PropLIBRARY proposal preparation Radio Interviews win rates
Leave A Comment
Home » Radio Interviews » Amtower Off-Center » The keys to a…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

Mondays, 12 p.m.

Host Mark Amtower

Hosted by nationally-known speaker and consultant Mark Amtower, Amtower Off-Center highlights the good, the bad, the ugly and the just plain silly of doing business in the government market. Every week experts join Mark for a lively discussion of current issues facing the government contractor community.

Today in History

1917: US purchases Virgin Islands from Denmark

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver cuts steel underwater

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7281 -0.0070 1.39%
L 2020 25.1904 -0.0224 2.42%
L 2030 27.9439 -0.0394 3.47%
L 2040 30.0274 -0.0495 3.99%
L 2050 17.1881 -0.0322 4.47%
G Fund 15.2761 0.0009 0.38%
F Fund 17.6102 0.0215 0.94%
C Fund 32.7472 -0.0740 5.95%
S Fund 42.8703 0.0706 4.66%
I Fund 26.4109 -0.1258 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.