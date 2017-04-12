The hiring freeze is over. Now what?

The Office of Management and Budget issued a 14-page memo to agency leaders, lifting the federal hiring freeze and outlining a series of long- and short-term actions agencies need to take to “make government lean, accountable, and more efficient.”

The memo is the implementation guidance required under President Donald Trump’s executive order in March to reorganize the government. Agencies have 180 days to submit a reorganization strategy and this memo details how agencies should go about that. OMB says among the first steps agencies can take is reviewing vacant positions and determining if they are necessary any longer. By June 30, departments must submit a plan to OMB on how they will maximize employee performance. To get to that smaller workforce, agencies must begin taking steps immediately and submit a plan to OMB by September as part of their fiscal 2019 budget submission.

Federal News Radio wants to hear from the federal workforce about the government reorganization and how it will impact agencies and offices. Take our short, anonymous survey and tell us what you think.

Create your own user feedback survey