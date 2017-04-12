Sports Listen

Trending:

What happens after hiring freeze?New Hatch Act violation?How to fix federal hiring
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Management

Home » Management » The hiring freeze is…

The hiring freeze is over. Now what?

By Meredith Somers | @msomersWFED April 12, 2017 5:28 pm 1 min read
Share

The Office of Management and Budget issued a 14-page memo to agency leaders, lifting the federal hiring freeze and outlining a series of long- and short-term actions agencies need to take to “make government lean, accountable, and more efficient.”

The memo is the implementation guidance required under President Donald Trump’s executive order in March to reorganize the government. Agencies have 180 days to submit a reorganization strategy and this memo details how agencies should go about that. OMB says among the first steps agencies can take is reviewing vacant positions and determining if they are necessary any longer. By June 30, departments must submit a plan to OMB on how they will maximize employee performance. To get to that smaller workforce, agencies must begin taking steps immediately and submit a plan to OMB by September as part of their fiscal 2019 budget submission.

Federal News Radio wants to hear from the federal workforce about the government reorganization and how it will impact agencies and offices. Take our short, anonymous survey and tell us what you think.
Create your own user feedback survey

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

Related Stories

Topics:
All News Congress First 100 Days Hiring freeze Hiring/Retention Mick Mulvaney OMB President Donald Trump Tracking the Transition Workforce
Leave A Comment
Home » Management » The hiring freeze is…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

Today in History

1861: First attack sparks Civil War

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA biologist collecting sample from wild mallard

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 11, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7353 0.0092 1.73%
L 2020 25.1826 0.0181 2.91%
L 2030 27.9152 0.0280 4.13%
L 2040 29.9860 0.0352 4.73%
L 2050 17.1575 0.0222 5.28%
G Fund 15.2871 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7193 0.0643 0.93%
C Fund 32.6498 -0.0421 6.07%
S Fund 42.7674 0.2069 4.57%
I Fund 26.3570 0.1016 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.