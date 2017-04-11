Sports Listen

White House to release reorganization implementation guidance

By Jason Miller | @jmillerWFED April 11, 2017 3:25 pm 2 min read
The White House will release its plan today to reorganize the federal government and reduce the size of the federal workforce.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney will release the plan required under President Donald Trump’s executive order in March to reorganize the government.

In that order, OMB gave agencies 180 days to submit a reorganization plan.

Today’s memo likely will be the implementation guidance for how agencies should go about developing that strategy. OMB also is expected to end the hiring freeze today, according sources.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
“The proposed plan shall include, as appropriate, recommendations to eliminate unnecessary agencies, components of agencies, and agency programs, and to merge functions,” the EO stated. “The proposed plan shall include recommendations for any legislation or administrative measures necessary to achieve the proposed reorganization.”

In the EO, the President laid out the relevant factors agencies should consider when developing their reorganization plans.

These include:

  • Whether some or all of the functions of an agency, a component or a program are appropriate for the federal government or would be better left to state or local governments or to the private sector through free enterprise;
  • Whether some or all of the functions of an agency, a component or a program are redundant, including with those of another agency, component or program;
  • Whether certain administrative capabilities necessary for operating an agency, a component or a program are redundant with those of another agency, component or program;
  • Whether the costs of continuing to operate an agency, a component or a program are justified by the public benefits it provides; and
  •  The costs of shutting down or merging agencies, components or programs, including the costs of addressing the equities of affected agency staff.

The hiring freeze memo gave OMB and the Office of Personnel Management 90 days to develop a long term plan for reducing the size of the federal workforce through attrition.

Some agencies have garnered exemptions for certain positions from the freeze, but most positions have been effected.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

