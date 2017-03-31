Sports Listen

Contracts: There are enough for everyone

March 31, 2017 1:00 am < a min read
Ready To Prime - March 31, 2017

Download audio

On this edition of Columbia Technology Partner’s Ready to Prime, Allen Scott discusses the contracting landscape with two people who know it very well. Dan Snyder is the deputy director of contracts research for Bloomberg Government and joining him is BGOV’s Senior Data Analyst Paul Murphy. They discuss the newly released budget and how that may impact future task orders on some highly anticipated contracts at places like the FBI and DISA. They’ll also debate a new health care initiative that military retirees are are taking part in through the Veterans Affairs Department.

Topics:
Acquisition Acquisition Policy BGOV Bloomberg Government Contracts/Awards Dan Snyder Defense DISA FBI Industry/Associations paul murphy Radio Interviews Ready To Prime Veterans Affairs
