Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Amtower Off-Center

Home » Radio Interviews » Amtower Off-Center » Business strategies for government contractors

Business strategies for government contractors

May 14, 2017 6:37 pm < a min read
Share

Download audio

Headshot of Bob Davis
Bob Davis, director, Business Development & Marketing, PGBA

(This show originally March 20, 2017)

This week on “Amtower Off Center”, host Mark Amtower interviews business strategist Bob Davis on business strategy development in GovCon.

Topics include:

  • the difference between goals and strategy
  • the role of differentiation in strategy development
  • the need to communicate your differentiators to clients and prospects
  • who “owns” the strategy in a company
  • what resources are necessary to develop strategy

Sign up for the online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, NGA's chief information security officer, May 15, 12:30 p.m.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Acquisition Acquisition Policy Amtower Off-Center Bob Davis business development business strategy development Contracts/Awards Mark Amtower Radio Interviews
Leave A Comment
Home » Radio Interviews » Amtower Off-Center » Business strategies for government contractors
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

Mondays, 12 p.m.

Host Mark Amtower

Hosted by nationally-known speaker and consultant Mark Amtower, Amtower Off-Center highlights the good, the bad, the ugly and the just plain silly of doing business in the government market. Every week experts join Mark for a lively discussion of current issues facing the government contractor community.

Today in History

1903: Teddy Roosevelt becomes first president on film

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Fleet Forces Band performs during Memphis Navy Week

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8602 0.0058 2.24%
L 2020 25.4649 0.0087 3.69%
L 2030 28.3755 0.0103 5.24%
L 2040 30.5539 0.0111 6.00%
L 2050 17.5205 0.0054 6.69%
G Fund 15.3174 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.7525 0.0649 1.75%
C Fund 33.2146 -0.0483 7.16%
S Fund 42.9513 -0.1765 5.78%
I Fund 27.6944 0.1481 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.