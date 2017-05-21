Sports Listen

Trending:

Targeting federal pay & benefitsRealistic DoD budgetStamp prices going up this fall?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Amtower Off-Center

Home » Radio Interviews » Amtower Off-Center » The state of the…

The state of the federal IT channel

May 21, 2017 5:26 pm < a min read
Share

Download audio

Head shot of Bob Laclede
Bob Laclede, principal & owner, RPL Solutions LLC

This week on “Amtower Off Center”, host Mark Amtower interviews government channel guru Bob Laclede  on the state of the government IT channel.

Topics include:

  • the roles of OEMs, distributors, VADs and VARs
  • how the channel works in the federal arena
  • key players
  • recent developments in the GovCon channel

 

The Pentagon may be shopping with you on Amazon

Related Topics
Acquisition Acquisition Policy Amtower Off-Center Bob Laclede Carahsoft Contracts/Awards dlt solutions GovCon immixGroup Ingram Micro LPTA Mark Amtower OEMs Radio Interviews RPL Solutions LLC TDR TechData VADs VARs
Leave A Comment
Home » Radio Interviews » Amtower Off-Center » The state of the…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

Mondays, 12 p.m.

Host Mark Amtower

Hosted by nationally-known speaker and consultant Mark Amtower, Amtower Off-Center highlights the good, the bad, the ugly and the just plain silly of doing business in the government market. Every week experts join Mark for a lively discussion of current issues facing the government contractor community.

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Pennsylvania National Guard completes challenging obstacle course

Today in History

2009: CDC briefs public on H1N1 flu outbreak

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8743 0.0272 2.24%
L 2020 25.4849 0.0713 3.69%
L 2030 28.3983 0.1247 5.24%
L 2040 30.5784 0.1574 6.00%
L 2050 17.5334 0.1025 6.69%
G Fund 15.3241 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8378 -0.0067 1.75%
C Fund 33.1090 0.2235 7.16%
S Fund 42.7394 0.3045 5.78%
I Fund 27.9748 0.2088 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.