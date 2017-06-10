Sports Listen

Trending:

Getting a buyout from the EPA?Fed-focused bills on Capitol HillWhich TSP fund went into the red?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Amtower Off-Center

Home » Radio Interviews » Amtower Off-Center » 10 steps to high…

10 steps to high scoring proposals

June 4, 2017 5:21 pm < a min read
Share

Download audio

Headshot of Bob Lohfeld
Bob Lohfeld, CEO, Lohfeld Consulting Group

This week on “Amtower Off Center”, host Mark Amtower interviews proposal expert Bob Lohfeld of Lohfeld Consulting  on Bob’s new book: “10 Steps to Creating High-Scoring Proposals“.

Topics include:

  • what is a high scoring proposal?
  • what are the “strengths” a proposal should highlight?
  • how are source selections made?
  • what are the principles behind high-scoring proposals?
  • what steps can companies take to get higher score?

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

Related Topics
10 Steps to Creating High-Scoring Proposals Acquisition Acquisition Policy Amtower Off-Center Bob Lohfeld Contracts/Awards Lohfeld Consulting Mark Amtower Radio Interviews
Leave A Comment
Home » Radio Interviews » Amtower Off-Center » 10 steps to high…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

Mondays, 12 p.m.

Host Mark Amtower

Hosted by nationally-known speaker and consultant Mark Amtower, Amtower Off-Center highlights the good, the bad, the ugly and the just plain silly of doing business in the government market. Every week experts join Mark for a lively discussion of current issues facing the government contractor community.

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA celebrates National Egg Day with day-old chics

Today in History

1954: Sen. Joseph McCarthy charges communists are in the CIA

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 0.0275 2.80%
L 2020 25.7437 0.0680 4.59%
L 2030 28.8357 0.1161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1263 0.1459 7.46%
L 2050 17.8873 0.0941 8.30%
G Fund 15.3373 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9321 0.0503 2.57%
C Fund 33.9325 0.1257 8.67%
S Fund 43.9355 0.1937 4.96%
I Fund 28.5205 0.3243 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.