Digital forensics: A pioneer’s perspective

September 10, 2017 5:23 pm
 
David Greetham, VP of eDiscovery Sales and Operations, Ricoh USA

This week on “Amtower Off Center”, host Mark Amtower interviews David Greetham, VP of eDiscovery Sales and Operations for Ricoh USA on the subject of digital forensics and eDiscovery.

Topics include:

  • a brief history of digital forensics
  • how much trace-able data is created each time you go online or use a hone app
  • the challenges in digging through massive quantities of data and how it can be used in legal matters
  • recent changes in the Federal Rules of Evidence (FRE)
  • Ricoh’s pending FedRAMP ready status

Mondays, 12 p.m.

Host Mark Amtower

Hosted by nationally-known speaker and consultant Mark Amtower, Amtower Off-Center highlights the good, the bad, the ugly and the just plain silly of doing business in the government market. Every week experts join Mark for a lively discussion of current issues facing the government contractor community.

