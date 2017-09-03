Listen Live Sports

Section 801 alert!

September 3, 2017
 
Jonathan Aronie, Sheppard Mullin

(This show originally aired on August 7, 2017)

This week on "Amtower Off Center", host Mark Amtower interviews government contracts expert and attorney Jonathan Aronie of Shepperd Mullin. The blog mentioned is www.governmentcontractslawblog.com.

Topics discussed include:

  • Section 801 of the Defense Authorization bill,which will mandate the use of an online marketplace for DOD
  • the issues surrounding TDR
  • the future of GSA Schedules
  • price-to-value issues in contracting
  • protests

Mondays, 12 p.m.

Host Mark Amtower

Hosted by nationally-known speaker and consultant Mark Amtower, Amtower Off-Center highlights the good, the bad, the ugly and the just plain silly of doing business in the government market. Every week experts join Mark for a lively discussion of current issues facing the government contractor community.

