Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Amtower Off-Center
 
...

Connecting the dots with LinkedIn

November 12, 2017 6:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Download audio

Head shot of Jim FitzGibbon
Jim FitzGibbon, CEO, SDG America

(This show originally aired on October 2, 2017)

This week on “Amtower Off Center”,  host Mark Amtower is joined by Jim FitzGibbon, a fellow LinkedIn pioneer.

A little background: we had never met before the interview.  We connected on LinkedIn almost 7 years ago and Jim stays on my radar by usually being the first name of “mutual connections” when people reach out to connect.

So I reached out to him to see how he uses LinkedIn in his consulting business.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are implementing federal data strategies.

Advertisement

Topics include:

  • when  Jim started using LinkedIn (2003)
  • the early days of LinkedIn (not much to do)
  • how he uses it to vet prospects and look for leads
  • how his profile attracts qualified leads

Related Topics
Acquisition Amtower Off-Center Contracting Industry/Associations Jim FitzGibbon LinkedIn Mark Amtower Radio Interviews SDG America social media

Mondays, 12 p.m.

Host Mark Amtower

Hosted by nationally-known speaker and consultant Mark Amtower, Amtower Off-Center highlights the good, the bad, the ugly and the just plain silly of doing business in the government market. Every week experts join Mark for a lively discussion of current issues facing the government contractor community.

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4237 0.0169 5.10%
L 2020 26.6253 0.0404 8.16%
L 2030 30.2784 0.0757 11.87%
L 2040 32.9077 0.0966 13.66%
L 2050 19.0287 0.0634 15.29%
G Fund 15.5033 0.0020 1.92%
F Fund 18.0844 -0.0134 3.44%
C Fund 36.5394 0.0768 16.90%
S Fund 47.6260 0.0856 14.35%
I Fund 30.4089 0.2654 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.