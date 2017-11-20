Listen Live Sports

Mergers & acquisitions: A year in review

November 20, 2017 4:22 pm
 
Headshot of Kevin DeSanto
Kevin DeSanto, managing partner and co-founder, KippsDeSanto

This week on “Amtower Off Center”, host Mark Amtower interviews Kevin DeSanto, managing partner at KippsDeSanto on the M&A environment among government contractors.

Topics include:

  • 2017 year in review
  • the potential impact of tax reform on M&A
  • private equity in GovCon
  • the impact of new technologies (AI, unmanned vehicles, etc) on M&A
  • mergers to improve agency penetration (CSRA buying Praxis for example)
  • mergers to leverage tech specialty areas (Salient buying Triple-I for health IT)

 

Mondays, 12 p.m.

Host Mark Amtower

Hosted by nationally-known speaker and consultant Mark Amtower, Amtower Off-Center highlights the good, the bad, the ugly and the just plain silly of doing business in the government market. Every week experts join Mark for a lively discussion of current issues facing the government contractor community.

